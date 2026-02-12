Departing Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has broken his silence on his exit from the club, while Red Hill powerbrokers have also confirmed the cooling off period will be waived.

Haas dropped a bombshell on the rugby league world on Sunday, with the announcement the South Sydney Rabbitohs had lodged a three-year contract for his services.

The star forward, regarded as the best in the game, has since had everything from a lowball from Brisbane, to a falling out with Michael Maguire suggested as the reason for his departure.

His manager and Brisbane themselves poured cold water on both of those rumours yesterday, but now the prop himself has spoken, releasing a statement suggesting he needed a fresh start, and wanted to be closer to both his manager and family.

“My decision, it was pretty hard to be honest. Obviously, I love the Broncos and it's all I've known since a kid, since I came in from school,” Haas said.

“The main factor for me was family. Nothing else to be honest. I felt that being a leader for my family is probably the best move for us to have a change and a fresh new start.

“I've got lots of support down there as well with my family and my agent as well, he's down there, he's like a second dad to myself and I need those kind of people around me especially now for my siblings and my daughter and for my son as well.

“So, I feel like I'm being a leader, I had to lead and make that decision and it was not just myself but my partner as well. We thought as a family that would be the best for us.”

Haas made no mention of Wayne Bennett in his statement, but it's believed that playing for the veteran mentor is a big part of the reason why.

Haas also squashed any idea of a falling out with Maguire, saying he still enjoys playing for the coach who is regarded as one of the toughest in the game.

The news comes as Brisbane CEO Dave Donaghy took to SEN Radio to confirm the Broncos would not attempt to retain Haas during the ten-day cooling off period.

“We've let all the relevant parties know that we won't be holding on to the 10-day cooling off period,” Donaghy said on SEN radio.

“It allows everyone to draw a line and move forward.”

It had been suggested the Broncos were dangling a five-year deal in front of Haas in an effort to have him change his mind.

The prop confirmed in his statement that he is fully committed to the Broncos for the coming season, his last before he joins Wayne Bennett and the Maroubra-based outfit.

“For the ‘26 season I'm ready to go all in for the boys, especially my brothers here, the coaching staff and especially the fan,” Haas said.

“I want to give my all this year again and go back-to-back.

“That's the main goal and I can't wait to do that and enjoy the ride and just be present and take it day by day.”