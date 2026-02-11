Wayne Bennett, not money, was the reason behind Payne Haas switching to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

One of the best hidden stories in rugby league history, Haas has signed a three-year contract with South Sydney, with the news being revealed on Sunday afternoon.

The prop, who will make the move to the Maroubra-based outfit at the end of 2026, was rumoured to have been offside with Michael Maguire, to lowballed by the Broncos, and everything in between.

It was reported that the Broncos deal was for 'significantly less' than what he is currently earning - not exactly a difficult connection of the dots given the state of the Red Hill-based club's salary cap, but that rumour has had cold water poured on it by Haas' manager Ahmad Merhi.

“Brisbane have done nothing wrong,” Merhi told News Corp.

“The club has always been professional and accommodating to Payne and his family. The CEO Dave Donaghy has always looked after Payne.

“There's no bitterness, there's not a fallout and there's no blame on Brisbane. I've been very, very silent through this whole process. From my perspective, once clarity was reached, the decision didn't waver.

“It was never a money decision. No amount of money would have changed the outcome. The principal reason is Wayne Bennett.

“He's the central driver, man. Wayne started Payne's NRL career. Wayne remained a mentor presence throughout Payne's career.

“His relationship with Wayne has never stopped regardless of the clubs that Wayne's gone to. He's always been there for him."

It was a position backed up by Broncos chairman Karl Morris, who claimed the move to South Sydney was never about money.

He also refuted the claim that Haas had fallen out with head coach Michael Maguire.

Despite leading the team to a premiership in 2025, questions continue to be asked of Maguire who has been generally regarded as the coach with the toughest training methods anywhere in the NRL. It was why he ultimately fell out with the Rabbitohs and Tigers during previous stints.

“I have never heard one issue with Payne and Madge," Morris told the publication.

“One hundred per cent there is no issue with Madge — I have not heard one whisper of that.

“The feedback was that Payne was looking for a change. When anyone has been doing any job for a long period of time, people always wonder is the grass greener somewhere else."

The move for Haas to head to Souths is still subject to the ten-day cooling off period, and it was understood the Broncos were going to pull out all the stops to change his mind.

Haas, who is regarded as the best prop in the game, was understood to have been offered a five-year deal by the outfit, with an upgraded salary and more job security, but speculation is now building that the Broncos want to move on, and will not table the last-ditch offer.

That ultimately means the prop, who is now on his way to England for the World Club Challenge, will have made his Rabbitohs contract official by the end of next week.