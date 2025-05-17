Payne Haas has come out swinging in defence of Brisbane's form and culture, rubbishing suggestions of unrest and throwing his full weight behind coach Michael Maguire as the Broncos prepare to host the Dragons on Sunday.

After four losses from their past five games, questions have emerged about training intensity, internal harmony and whether Brisbane's 2023 grand finalist status is already slipping into a distant memory.

But according to Haas, talk of discontent within the squad is nothing more than noise.

“I think it's bollocks, we have got his back,” Haas said when asked by NRL.com about player concerns over Maguire's methods.

“Everyone has got belief in this group and what he does with us. We support him 100 percent.”

The Broncos were up 14-0 against Manly last weekend before surrendering momentum in a 26-14 defeat, a collapse Haas attributed to a lack of focus, not fatigue or disharmony.

“It's all about our energy and attention to detail in games,” he said.

“We started well last week... and came out a bit slack. We've just got to play our footy.”

The club has also been navigating the quiet departure of veteran prop Martin Taupau, a matter Maguire confirmed is still being finalised. But Haas and Pat Carrigan made it clear that Brisbane's leadership group remains united on and off the field.

“I love running out with them every week and I wouldn't change them for anyone else,” Carrigan said.

“We are working and will continue to get better but I don't want to work with anyone else.”

Brisbane will welcome back livewire five-eighth Ezra Mam for his first appearance of the season following a nine-match suspension, and Haas had no hesitation declaring him ready to fire.

“Ezra is ready 100 percent,” Haas said.

“If you watch training here, he killed it. I'm excited to see Ezra back. It's always good to see him playing.”