A whirlwind week in Wollongong has set the backdrop for a major shake-up at the Dragons, with Kade Reed set to make his NRL debut this Saturday in the halves,\n\nReed will replace Kyle Flanagan in a move that marks the first bold call from new interim coach Dean Young following the departure of Shane Flanagan.\n\nDragons captain Clint Gutherson spoke on Wednesday about the events of the past few days, including Flanagan's exit as head coach and the impact of his son's demotion to the bench, stressing the importance of keeping the playing group together through the turbulence.\n\nReed, meanwhile, will step into the spotlight after being handed his debut in a significant opportunity that has come sooner than expected, but one he says he has been preparing for over a long period.\n\n"It's been fine," Reed said of his relationship with Kyle Flanagan.\n\n"Kyle's always been really good to me and still is. He's obviously disappointed, but he's happy for me at the same time, and nothing's changed between Kyle and me. We've always had a good relationship, and we still do.\n\n"I obviously had a goal coming into this year that I wanted to play in the NRL.\n\n"Whether that was early or late, it didn't bother me.\n\n"I wanted to make sure that when I was called upon, I was ready. I'm ready.\n\n"I think tackling [teammates] Looch [Luciano Leilua] and [Jaydn] Su'A every day for the last two years has definitely helped.\n\n"In a way, it doesn't get a lot harder than those two, doing that every day. I think that's definitely been a big thing."\n\nGutherson, speaking candidly about the upheaval, said the focus internally had been on support and stability for those affected.\n\n"There are a lot bigger things than rugby league. It's about making sure we look after each other," he said.\n\n"He's still an important part of our squad and, look, he's going all right.\n\n"The best way for Kyle is to get back into footy, and I think he's still on the bench there and, who knows, he might be able to play."\n\n"He [Kyle Flanagan] is going all right – as good as can be," Gutherson added.\n\n"We've just gotta stay around him and make sure he's still part of this squad, and he knows that as well."\n\nReflecting on a chaotic 48 hours at the club, Gutherson admitted the group had been forced to respond quickly to the sudden changes.\n\n"Wild. It's been busy, a lot going on. It's disappointing, but it's rugby league; you've gotta be able to bounce back pretty quickly," Gutherson said on the events that transpired between Monday and Tuesday.\n\n"I think we did that this morning. We all got in a meeting together and said what we wanted to do and how we wanted to train and go into this week, preparing well."\n\nThe Dragons will run out under new interim coach Dean Young for the first time this Saturday against the Roosters in their annual Anzac Day clash. \n\nAll eyes will be on Young and whether his bold calls will get the Dragons their first win of the season.