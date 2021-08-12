Parramatta Eels' fullback Clint Gutherson has shut down talk he requested up to a million dollars per season in his next contract.

While the Eels are understood to be keen on keeping their star number one, Gutherson told the media on Wednesday that talk he wanted a million dollars per season was confusing.

RELATED: Gutherson reportedly chasing seven figures

"To be hoenst, I haven't even thought about it. This has popped out of nowhere, and I haven't even spoken to Sam (Sam Ayoub, Gutherson's manager)," Gutherson said.

That's his job at this time of year and whenever it comes around.

"Whenever he needs me he will call me."

When pressed further around the media reports suggesting Gutherson had asked for seven figures, the fullback said he had no idea where it came from.

"I have no clue where that (the million-dollar request) came from," Gutherson said.

The Parramatta fullback is one of a host of players off-contract at the end of 2023 who are yet to re-sign with the Eels, and will be free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1.

Isaiah Papali'i will be in for a major upgrade, but Parramatta are also needing to tie down Reed Mahoney, Dylan Brown, Ryan Matterson and Junior Paulo among others.

RELATED: Contract crunch to squeeze Eels

Almost all of those players could be in line for an upgrade, putting a serious squeeze on the Eels' salary cap situation for 2023.

With the men in blue and gold yet to re-sign any of those players, fans will watch with interest in coming weeks, given coach Brad Arthur's contract is also due to expire at the end of 2022.