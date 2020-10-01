West Tigers young gun Harry Grant dropped a bombshell at the clubs awards night on Wednesday, per Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

Grant declared if champion No.9 Cameron Smith decides to play on with Melbourne he won’t make a return.

The young hooker made the statement on stage while collecting the Tigers’ Rookie of the Year award, with his statement leaving the 300 guests and members in shock.

Grant is on loan to the West Tigers from Melbourne Storm, who are adamant Grant would always return.

The 22-year-old does have a get-out clause in his contract should Smith decide to play on again.

Back in July, Smith said he was three weeks away from making a decision about his playing future.

Now three months on, the Storm captain is sticking to his line about being no closer to having made a decision.

Smith has said he could not see himself playing for any other coach aside from Craig Bellamy in recent weeks.

Neither Storm stars Grant or Brandon Smith have put any pressure on Smith to make a decision.

Brandon Smith’s manager sent an email to the Melbourne Storm two months ago informing the club the Kiwi hooker would most likely ask for a release if their veteran was to sign on.

Grant has now done the same along with his get-out clause in his contract to allow him to walk away from Melbourne.

The Storm maintain they have a plan if Smith decides to play on or if he decides to retire.

Grant joined the Wests Tigers in Round 3 for the remainder 2020 season, playing 15 of a possible 18 games throughout the season, starting every match at hooker.