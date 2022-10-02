It's grand final day, and at the end of 80 minutes (or maybe a little bit more), one set of fans will be deliriously trying to remember the words to their team song as it blares through the speakers.

Whether you're at the game, at the local or even a party – don't despair, we've got you covered.

Not only do we have the lyrics to both team songs ready to go, we've worked out how to play them so that you can either celebrate with fellow fans or really annoy your enemies.

So grab your guitar, your piano, your ukulele, your piano accordion or whatever you've got handy, to make sure you keep the party going long before and after the final whistle.

PENRITH PANTHERS – GO THE MIGHTY PANTHERS

While the chorus is in many ways perfect, there are a few strange things about the Panthers' theme song – not least the opening bars of the national anthem poorly mixed with a loud commentary track that begins the track.

The key change at the very end is also confusing, but what lies in the middle is a great track, if a bit slow. It lacks that up-tempo feel of a lot of the best team songs and also lacks that jaunty old-school feel that many clubs have gone for, sounding more like classic rock.

It's not a song that can get you pumped up for the game ahead, but like Queen's ‘We Are The Champions', it fits perfectly after a hard-earned win.

The chords themselves are quite easy, with the same pattern through to the last line of the chorus.

C

Tension's running high

Dm

It shows on every face

G

The coach runs through the gameplan

F C

You're in the finals race

C

The first up tackle hurts you

Dm

And tomorrow, you'll be sore

G

But the only thing that's on your mind

F C

Is you're close enough to score

CHORUS

C

Go the mighty Panthers

Dm

Let's put them to the test

G

Go the mighty mountain men

F C

We're here to be the best

C

Go the mighty panthers

Dm

There's a chance here to be great

G C

Go the mighty Panthers, all the way

Years of dedication

And the guts to see it through

There can only be one winner

And you dreamed it could be you

The crowd becomes a blur now

And the noise, a muted roar

Penrith's broken through the line

There's another chance to score.

Go the mighty Panthers!

Let's put them to the test

Go the mighty mountain men

We're here to be the best

Go the mighty Panthers

There's a chance here to be great

Go the mighty Panthers, all the way

D

Years of dedication

E

And the guts to see it through

A

There can only be one winner

G D

And you dreamed it could be you

So go the mighty Panthers

It's your turn to be great

Go the mighty Panthers!

Yes! Go the mighty Panthers all the way!

Watch out for that last key change, it sneaks up on you out of nowhere.

PARRAMATTA EELS VICTORY SONG

I'll be honest, I couldn't find the actual title for this one – although it appears the Eels have been blessed with two team songs in their existence. While this one has carried the title from the 60s through to 1986 and then again from 1999, the team actually replaced it with a song by Jon English called ‘Parra Power To Win' which sounds more like Penrith's song and is… not very good.

This is a classic-style victory song, done to the tune and tempo of a traditional standard many of us are familiar with – ‘Click go the Shears'. But it's got a good swing to it, and those deep orchestral voices always work well.

As for the New Orleans-style jazz breakdown in the middle? Have some fun! It follows the same chord progression as the rest.

C F

You'll hear a tremendous roar go up as Parra takes the field,

C D G

Just look at the blue and gold of the mighty Eels,

C F

They're running up so big and strong and kicking up their heels,

G C F C

If you want to see how footballs played then come and see the Eels!

G C F C

Quick goes the ball from man to man

F C G

They're strong in the tackle and sure with their hands.

C F

They play hard and fast, that's the only way to win!

G C F C

And when they post a try up you should hear the fans all sing!

Good on you Parra! You're brave and bold!

You're fighting fit and true blue,

And worth your weight in gold!

And when we see the other side slowly start to yield,

We raise our voices to the sky and glorify the Eels (x2)