The 2023 season now seems like it ended many, many months ago.

With a large number of players returning to pre-season training, attention has quickly and firmly turned to the 2024 campaign.

With a new season comes new hope, new opportunities and most importantly of all, new recruits!

Today I'm going to rank the ins, outs and re-signings of each of the clubs who finished outside of the finals in 2023.

Not every player will be mentioned, just the ones I see making an impact.