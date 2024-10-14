Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has discussed the future of centre Bronson Xerri, who is set to enter the open market and can speak with rival teams at the start of November.

Returning to the NRL this year after a four-year ban, Xerri has been a constant regular in the starting team after beginning the season in the NSW Cup.

Finishing with 19 matches under his belt, the centre scored ten tries, provided four try assists, averaged 145 running metres per game and made 39 tackle busts and ten line-breaks.

Destined to catch the attention of rival teams, he runs off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, meaning he will be free to negotiate and speak with other clubs from November 1.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Gould confirmed that the club will talk with Xerri's management in the coming weeks over a new contract extension.

"Bronson was great for us this year after so long out of the game and should be even better in 2025," Gould said.

"We are aware of the situation with his contract and are moving on it.

"He and his manager are in Dubai watching a fight and are back late this week and we will talk then."

Earlier this season, Xerri revealed that he has grown so much as a person during the time that he has been away from rugby league and wants to help individuals who have gone through adversity in the past.

One of the best young outside backs in the competition back in 2019, his career came to a standstill later that year when it was found that he tested positive for a banned substance and was exiled from the NRL.

"I've grown so much as a person. I've got my close friends and family around me that helped me throughout those four years," Xerri said

"I want to be that person that can help someone that's gone through adversity or that has mental health issues. I definitely want to be that person."

At only 24, the centre revealed how important his family and close friends were during the dark days he endured after being his with a drug ban by the NRL, especially his mother, who became his "rock".

"There were some very dark days, so I needed them," he continued.

"My mum was my rock the whole four years so to hear her say a speech after the game was very emotional. She's the only one that's seen me through my actual dark days.

"She told the club how hard those four years was for me and the family and she's so proud of me and how resilient I am.

"I think any 18 or 19-year-old who went through what I went through probably wouldn't come back from that, so I'm proud of myself.

"I could have put my head down and not had that dream again, but here I am and I'm coming back for more."