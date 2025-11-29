Canterbury Bulldogs boss Phil Gould has shut down speculation that Matt Burton could shift to fullback in 2026, insisting there's “no chance” of such a move despite growing discussion around the club's evolving spine.

Responding to a fan's post on X (formerly Twitter) asking if Burton could line up at No.1 next season, Gould replied bluntly: “No chance …”

The response comes amid significant structural changes at Belmore, with Burton expected to partner Lachlan Galvin in the halves next season.

Galvin, who arrived from the Wests Tigers earlier in the year, is viewed as Canterbury's long-term five-eighth, while Burton is set to steer the side in the No.6 jersey in the short term.

However, the long-term plan could see Mitchell Woods, one of the most promising young playmakers in the system, step up into the No.7 role.

That move would likely push Burton out of the halves entirely, paving the way for a potential shift back to the centres; a position where he won a premiership and a Centre of the Year winner with the Penrith Panthers in 2021.

While some fans have floated the idea of Burton moving to fullback, Gould's response confirms that Connor Tracey will remain the club's first-choice No.1 heading into 2026.

Tracey has impressed in the fullback jumper and is seen as a key piece in the club's spine rebuild under Cameron Ciraldo.

The Bulldogs' longer-term recruitment plans could still bring more change.

With the collapse of R360 leaving star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen without a club from 2027, the Bulldogs are one of several sides expected to express interest in the former Melbourne Storm gun.

For now, though, Gould's stance makes it clear: Burton's future lies in the halves or back in the centres - not at fullback.