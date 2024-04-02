Phil Gould, the General Manager of Football at the Canterbury Bulldogs, has provided an injury update on Daniel Suluka-Fifita after he was recruited from the Rabbitohs earlier this season.

Suluka-Fifita was released from South Sydney at the beginning of March and would be picked up by the Bulldogs on a two-year contract to the end of the 2025 season.

Gould has disclosed that he will be available for team selection from Round 12 as he is still recovering from a knee injury.

The 24-year-old played 20 games for the Sydney Roosters (2020-22) before appearing in 15 more NRL matches during his stint with the Rabbitohs (2022-23).

"Daniel is a tremendous young talent who has shown great potential coming through the pathways at Roosters and playing NRL at Souths," Phil Gould said in a statement when his signing was announced.

"We are excited to have him at the Club and he will add great depth to our forwards."

His arrival at Belmore made him the 13th player to sign with the club for this season alongside the likes of Stephen Crichton, Bronson Xerri, Josh Curran, Connor Tracey and Zane Tetevano.