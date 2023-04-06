Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has confirmed no decision has been made on either Jacob Preston or Max King yet ahead of Friday's now traditional public holiday clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Good Friday game, which will see the Bulldogs enter on a five-day turnaround after their victory over the North Queensland Cowboys last Sunday evening in golden point, and the side are without plenty of players.

The injury ward at Belmore is still lengthy, and coach Cameron Ciraldo will be sweating on Preston and King both getting up for the game.

Preston suffered a finger injury, and King an eye injury, in the same tackle during Sunday evening's game against the Cowboys.

Gould revealed on the Six Tackles with Gus podcast that the Bulldogs would only have one light training session this week before the captain's run, and then took to his Twitter on Thursday to confirm that neither player were at full capacity during the session.

Jacob didn’t train yesterday. Max only lightly. Decision tomorrow morning https://t.co/FAZegroJ4W — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) April 6, 2023

It has been believed that King is a better chance of playing than Preston, however, it would appear that both may now be unlikely to take to the field for the Bulldogs.

Both forwards have been outstanding for the Bulldogs so far this season, with Preston in particular being one of the season's breakout players thus far.

Gould hinted on his podcast that there was a chance of another player debuting this weekend, which could bring Samuel Hughes into the side.

He, Reece Hoffman and Andrew Davey would be the most likely replacements if both Preston and King are out, with Jackson Topine a likely starter in the second-row, and Jayden Tanner at lock.

That would leave two spots on the bench, although it's unclear whether coach Ciraldo would be willing to risk Hughes and Davey, who both only returned last weekend from injury through the NSW Cup.

The other two players on the five-man reserve list for the men in blue and white are outside back Braidon Burns and young half Karl Oloapu.

Kick-off in the Good Friday clash is set for 4:05pm (AEST) on Friday.