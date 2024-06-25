Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has emphatically denied his club have met with Sydney Roosters' forward Sitili Tupouniua.

Despite being on contract with the Roosters until at least the end of 2027, Tupouniua has been granted permission to negotiate his future with rival clubs.

The edge forward has fallen well down the pecking order at the Roosters this season, with the club also recently attempting to sign David Fifita.

At one stage during the pre-season, the 27-year-old even spent time in the middle third.

It was revealed in a Fox Sports report on Monday afternoon that the forward had met with Bulldogs' coach Cameron Ciraldo and was set to sign with the blue and whites to link up with the club in 2025.

There is no shock around the Bulldogs chasing forwards - they have been doing so for the best part of 12 months as they attempt to continue a rebuild which has seen virtually the entire squad flipped over in the last three years.

Speaking on Channel 9's 100% Footy though, Gould said there was no offer on the table from Canterbury at this stage, although admitted the club spoke to the forward roughly six weeks ago.

"We spoke to him tentatively probably six weeks ago. At the time the Roosters were wanting to sign David Fifita, that fell through and at that time they'd given him permission to have a look around thinking they'd need to free up some space," Gould said on the show.

"They're now trying to sign Angus Crichton. I think any terms of Tupouniua looking around is conditional on re-signing Angus Crichton so there's no official release there for Sitili Tupouniua.

"If he was to get the opportunity to be released and look elsewhere I'm sure there'd be plenty of clubs looking for him."

Crichton is expected to re-sign in the coming weeks with the Roosters in a dramatic conclusion to a situation which at one stage saw the now recalled State of Origin second-rower linked with a switch to rugby union.

Journalist Michael Chammas revealed the Dolphins and Manly Sea Eagles are interested in Tupouniua.

"From my understanding there was no meeting with Cameron Ciraldo today, he did meet with Cameron about a month ago when the Roosters gave him permission to look around," Chammas said on 100% Footy.

"There's no offer on the table from the Bulldogs - the Dolphins and Manly are interested in Sitili Tupouniua, they have expressed interest but that all hinges on what happens around Angus Crichton."

Without a release, Tupouniua would be locked in at the Roosters for the next three seasons.