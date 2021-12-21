Former Manly Sea Eagles half and current Wallabies' star Tom Wright has left the door open for a potential return to the NRL.

Wright was touted as a junior star during his time at Manly, but never managed to kick on at the club.

He played just five games during his time with the Sea Eagles in 2018, before shifting to rugby union, having not managed to lock up a deal for the following season.

He would move to the Brumbies, and while he didn't manage a game in 2019, he made his debut in 2020 and, by the end of the year had made his way into the Wallabies set up, making his debut in a Bledisloe Cup Test.

But now Wright had admitted he is open to a return to the NRL speaking on The Scope Podcast with Justin Horo.

“The whole Brumbies thing genuinely didn’t come up until post season (2018).” Wright said.

“The season was fully done mad Monday finished, but yeh I feel like I’ve still got a stone unturned.

“If I was to get an opportunity to go back or whatever you know I’d feel like I’d be able to sort of pounce at the opportunity again.”

Wright, who has five caps for the Wallabies and has quickly shot to prominence in the 15-man code, will likely stick with union in the years to come, despite his enormous potential as a junior when he won a Holden Cup premiership with the Sea Eagles.

Wright is under contract with the Brumbies until the end of the 2023 season.