The teams had barely returned from their half-time spell when the moment arrived.\n\nThe Rabbitohs and the Roosters jogged back onto the field at Allianz Stadium with the scoreboard reading 12–6 in favour of the tri-colours. \n\nThe first half had been tense, the sold-out crowd buzzing with anticipation, knowing history sat just one try away after Johnston had secured his first points for the night.\n\nForty seconds later, it was no longer anticipation.\n\nIt started with a break. \n\nDavid Fifita burst through the defensive line, shrugging off contact before finding support on the left edge. \n\nWaiting on the outside was Latrell Mitchell, who surged downfield with space opening in front of him.\n\nThe left-edge combination — talked about all off-season — was coming to life.\n\nMitchell drew the defence before delivering the pass to the man everyone had their eyes on.\n\nAlex Johnston finished it the way he has more than 200 times before.\n\nBut this one was different.\n\nWhen Johnston grounded the ball, the stadium erupted. \n\nThe winger crossed for his 213th career try, surpassing the record held for 53 years by Ken Irvine to become the greatest try scorer in premiership history.\n\nInside Allianz Stadium, they leapt from their seats, while others watching from home realised they were witnessing one of rugby league's most significant moments.\n\nAt first, only a handful of supporters climbed the barriers to celebrate with Johnston — scenes reminiscent of when Lance Franklin kicked his 1000th goal in the AFL. \n\nBut hesitation quickly faded.\n\n[caption id="attachment_231411" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 13: Spectators invade the pitch to celebrate Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs scoring a try, his 213th try, making it the most tries now scored in the NRL during the round two NRL match between Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium, on March 13, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nSoon, the field was flooded with fans from both sides.\n\nEven Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was on the pitch, celebrating the moment for his team.\n\nRabbitohs and Roosters supporters, usually divided by one of the fiercest rivalries in the game, paused the derby for a moment of collective celebration.\n\nIt was a rare sight in modern sport — thousands recognising the weight of the moment as it unfolded in front of them.\n\nFor many in the crowd, it felt like watching a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.\n\nWhile the night would eventually end without the two points for South Sydney, the result almost felt secondary.\n\nThe Rabbitohs had added another remarkable chapter to their club's long history, and Johnston had secured a place among the immortals of the game.\n\nEven the subtle jab from the Allianz Stadium scoreboard — which listed the Rabbitohs simply as “Visitor” — could not dull the moment.\n\nSouth Sydney may have been the visitors on the scoreboard, but on this night, the Rabbitohs owned rugby league history.\n\nWhen the celebrations finally faded, and the crowd settled back into their seats at Allianz Stadium, attention quickly shifted to the man who has seen more moments in rugby league than most — Wayne Bennett.\n\nIn front of the media, Bennett was exactly who the rugby league world has always known him to be.\n\nDirect. Brief. Almost dismissive of the spectacle that had just unfolded.\n\nThe veteran coach described the scenes that followed the historic try as “pretty disruptive”, brushing off the chaos of fans storming the field before urging journalists to move on from the topic.\n\nBut even Bennett could not completely sidestep the significance of the moment.\n\n“It had to happen,” he said. \n\n“It was how it happened after that we had no control over, but the point is that I've coached nearly a thousand games and that hasn't happened before… but it's a pretty special time, so.”\n\nFor those in the Rabbitohs sheds, however, Bennett was something different.\n\nBehind the short answers and media deflections is a figure whose presence still carries enormous weight with his players — a coach whose belief can shape careers.\n\nFor Alex Johnston, it quite literally did.\n\nJohnston revealed after the match that Bennett had told the team to treat the night as a victory, despite the South Sydney Rabbitohs falling short on the scoreboard against the Sydney Roosters.\n\n“He said we will treat it as a win even though we lost,” Johnston said.\n\n“It was a pretty special moment for everyone to be involved, and to hear that from Wayne and to have him back in coaching, it's been absolutely (an) honour to hear that from the master coach.”\n\nThe coach's reaction to Johnston's commemorative jersey after halftime captured that balance perfectly.\n\nWhen the special Rabbitohs strip — marked with a gold number two — was brought out for Johnston to wear, Bennett's first instinct was to keep the focus on the game.\n\n“It's pretty cool. It'll be a keepsake, or I might sell it. I need some money,” he joked.\n\n“They brought it out, and Wayne for a second was like, ‘No, what are you doing? We've got to focus.\n\n“But then he was like, ‘Alright, put it on, put it on'.”\n\nYet the story between Bennett and Johnston runs deeper than a single night or a single record.\n\nThere was a time when Johnston's future at South Sydney was far from certain.\n\nAt one stage, the winger was close to leaving the club altogether before writing a letter to Bennett — a decision that ultimately kept him at the Rabbitohs.\n\n“I was out the door one of those years. I'm pretty lucky that I wrote that letter,” he said.\n\n“I guess Wayne came out and said that letter saved me. It was actually my missus' idea as well to write a letter, so I'll give her credit.”\n\nLooking back now, the moment almost feels cinematic — the type of sporting story that seems written in the stars.\n\nA coach known for shaping careers returns to the club. \n\nA player once close to leaving stays. \n\nThat same player stands in front of a sold-out stadium, having just surpassed Ken Irvine to become the greatest try scorer in premiership history.\n\nFor Johnston, for Bennett, for the Rabbitohs and for the game itself, it was simply one of those rare sporting moments where everything seemed to align.\n\nNow, South Sydney and Johnston can look ahead to the season with their heads held high and the weight lifted from the winger's shoulders, knowing history has been made — and that record is not going anywhere.