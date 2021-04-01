The Rabbitohs head into this match as heavy favourites winning their past two games against the Manly Sea Eagles and the Sydney Roosters convincingly.

However, the Bulldogs enter this clash without a win this season and haven’t scored a point in their last two games.

TEAM NEWS

Trent Barrett has dropped Jake Averillo after the loss against the Broncos as the Bulldogs have lacked to score points early on in the season.

Barrett brings Lachlan Lewis into the No.6 jumper as he had a stellar game against the Canberra Raiders in the Canterbury Cup. A couple of changes to the backline, with Corey Allan shifting to the wing and Nick Meany going to fullback.

The Bulldogs will be without Jeremy Marshall King, as he suffered a foot injury against the Broncos, while Sione Katoa comes into the starting side for the injured hooker.

The Bulldogs are also without their inspirational skipper Josh Jackson, with Renouf Atoni into the starting side, while Dean Britt and Jackson Topine start on the bench.

There are no changes for the Rabbitohs from Friday night’s win over the Tri-colours. Liam Knight is likely to be back in Round 5 and Junior Tatola didn’t train with the first grade side on Monday, but is named to play.

RECAP

The Rabbitohs come into this match losing their last encounter with the Bulldogs, but are heavy favourites to take out the two points in their traditional Good Friday clash.

KEY MATCH-UP

One of the many key match-ups in this game is the in the halfbacks. Adam Reynolds has at his best to start the season and one can only hope he plays himself into a new deal with the Bunnies.

As for Kyle Flanagan, he is the key to this Bulldogs side. His game management this weekend will be crucial and he will be hoping to lead his side in the right direction. The Bulldogs have lacked creativity and will be relying on Flanagan’s kicking-game to remain in this contest.

As we know, Reynolds has one of, if not, the best kicking game in the comp and is sure to put on a masterclass with the boot once again, likely meaning a tough day for the Bulldogs.

PREDICTION

Souths by 28