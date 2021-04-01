Brisbane Broncos

Can they build on their drought breaker?

It may have taken 259-days and a pair of lockdowns, but the Brisbane Broncos are finally back in the winner’s circle.

Across their 80-minute ‘contest’ against Canterbury, Brisbane never trailed, dominated possession and completed upwards of 80% of their 45 sets.

Their victory on Saturday proved a trio of truths:

Firstly, it is clear that due to packing enough punch to split the Dogs’ porous defense at least four times and leak none themselves, they cannot be considered the worst side in the competition at the minute.

Secondly, despite past derision, their young backs – namely Xavier Coates and Jamayne Isaako – are worth putting up with more contemporary despair to watch.

Finally, although they were good enough to claim kick start their season last week, Kevin Walters’ stable still has plenty of work to do.

With a contest against a Melbourne Storm side desperate for victory this week, the former powerhouse franchise is likely to crash back to reality pretty quickly on Friday. Plus, with wider Brisbane area locked down and the Suncorp side forced to flee to Sydney, this adversity is likely to cause the young side instability in the near future.

As the Broncos are set to face Souths and Penrith after their clash with Melbourne, all signs point to the air flowing out of their balloon much quicker than it went in.