The Canberra Raiders will face the daunting prospect of playing again next weekend after coming up short in extra time and then golden point against the Brisbane Broncos.

In one of the most incredible finals matches in recent memory, the Broncos scored three tries and a penalty goal in the final 20 minutes of the regular season to come from the clouds to force extra time, before a Ben Hunt field goal in the 94th minute would ice the game.

In a contest where there were few players not up to the mark, here is how we rated every player.

Canberra Raiders

Kaeo Weekes - 9

Savelio Tamale - 7

Matthew Timoko - 7.5

Sebastian Kris - 7

Jed Stuart - 6.5

Ethan Strange - 6

Jamal Fogarty - 8

Josh Papalii - 7

Tom Starling - 8.5

Joseph Tapine - 8

Hudson Young - 9

Zac Hosking - 7.5

Corey Horsburgh - 8

Owen Pattie - 5

Simi Sasagi - 6.5

Morgan Smithies - 8

Ata Mariota - 7

Brisbane Broncos

Reece Walsh - 9.5

Josiah Karapani - 8

Kotoni Staggs - 8.5

Gehamat Shibasaki - 7

Deine Mariner - 8

Billy Walters - 8

Ben Hunt - 6

Corey Jensen - 7.5

Cory Paix - 7

Payne Haas - 8.5

Brendan Piakura - 6

Jordan Riki - 8

Patrick Carrigan - 8.5

Tyson Smoothy - 6

Kobe Hetherington - 5

Ben Talty - 5.5

Jaiyden Hunt - 6.5