The Gold Coast Titans NRLW have already suffered a blow to their 2024 campaign, with Destiny Mino-Shinapati ruled out for the entire season.

The 19-year-old has unfortunately sustained a season-ending knee injury, with scans revealing that she will require surgery on the injured knee.

It comes after she injured herself earlier in the year while playing with the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the QRL Women's Premiership - the competition includes the likes of Hannah Southwell, Kezie Apps and Tamika Upton.

The young fullback appeared in ten games throughout last season, scoring three tries, making five line-breaks, and running 975 metres.

The club have confirmed that they have begun the process with the NRL to be able to have a replacement player approved to join the Top 24 roster.