Less than a month after being handed the head coaching reins of the Gold Coast Titans, Josh Hannay reportedly has his sights set on poaching an assistant coach from another NRL team.\r\n\r\nLooking to rebuild both the roster and the coaching staff at the Titans, Hannay has already confirmed the veteran five-eighth Kieran Foran will remain at the club as an assistant coach.\r\n\r\nNow, the ex-Queensland assistant coach has his sights set on recruiting Newcastle Knights assistant coach Brian McDermott and has already entered talks with him to join his coaching staff, per The Courier-Mail.\r\n\r\nA Super League legend who won three grand finals with the Bradford Bulls as a player and four grand finals as coach of the Leeds Rhinos, McDermott has been at the Knights since November 2022, where he had been working under Adam O'Brien.\r\n\r\nHe has also served as head coach of the United States national team, Harlequins RL, Toronto Wolfpack, and Featherstone Rovers.\r\n\r\nThe move to poach McDermott from the Knights comes as this year's assistant coaches, Brett White, Jim Lenihan, and Michael Monaghan, will follow Des Hasler out the door.\r\n\r\n"The trio have worked tirelessly during their time, and their professionalism, dedication and commitment to the club cannot be questioned during their tenures," a statement from the Titans read confirming their dismissal.\r\n\r\n"The Titans want to thank the trio for their commitment and contribution and wish them all the best in their future endeavours."\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, former Gold Coast Titans halfback Brad Davis will remain on as an assistant coach and will work under Hannay.