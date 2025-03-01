The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed their QLD Cup allocations for the 2025 season with several of their young players expected to feature in the reserve-grade competition.

Players in the Titans squad will be divided between the Ipswich Jets and Tweed Seagulls after the two teams were confirmed as their affiliate sides for the 2025 season.

The Jets allocations are headlined by the quartet of Origin representatives in David Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

Jaylan De Groot also returns to the Ipswich Jets after a great campaign in the competition in 2024 and also includes train and triallists Allan Fitzgibbon and Josh Patston.

On the other hand, the Tweed Seagulls are include several of the club's best young players such as Carter Gordon, Sam Stephenson and Zane Harrison, who has been regarded as one of the best young halfbacks in rugby league.

They will be joined by Thomas Weaver in his fourth QLD Cup competition, and train and trial recruits Brock Gray, Cooper Bai and Sean Mullany.

The 2025 QLD Cup competition begins on Saturday, March 8. In their opening match, Ipswich faces the Townsville Blackhawks and the Tweed Seagulls will take on Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Ipswich Jets Allocations: Allan Fitzgibbon, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Arama Hau, Beau Fermor, Ben Liyou, David Fifita, Harley Smith-Shields, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Jaylan De Groot, Josh Patston, Josiah Pahulu, Ken Maumalo, Moeaki Fotuaika, Phil Sami, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Ryan Foran, Ryder Williams, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Tweed Seagulls Allocations: AJ Brimson, Brian Kelly, Brock Gray, Carter Gordon, Chris Randall, Cooper Bai, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Jaimin Jolliffe, Jayden Campbell, Jojo Fifita, Keano Kini, Kieran Foran, Klese Haas, Sam Stephenson, Sean Mullany, Tom Weaver, Tony Francis, Tukimihia Simpkins, Zane Harrison