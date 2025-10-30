The Gold Coast Titans have made their first signing under new head coach Josh Hannay as they prepare to turn around their fortunes in the 2026 NRL season.

While they already recruited Kurtis Morrin during the middle of the year from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers hooker Luke Sommerton has become Hannay's first new signing at the Titans.

Farwellled by the Panthers a couple of months ago after playing a total of 12 matches for them - seven in 2025 - the dummy-half has agreed to join the Queensland side on a two-year contract until the end of the 2027 season.

His arrival will add competition to the club's dummy-half ranks, in which he will contend with Sam Verrils for the No.9 jumper.

“We know Luke is a talented young hooker who's come through a strong system at Penrith and shown he can compete at NRL level, but it is also about Luke's standards that he sets within the playing group,” Hannay said.

“He brings energy, and a real hunger to improve, and we're excited to see him grow in our environment over the next two seasons.”