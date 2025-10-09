The Super League has claimed yet another NRL player in a mass overseas recruitment drive, this time with a young forward with a stack of potential.

Chris Patolo, a previous member of both the Canterbury Bulldogs and Manly Sea Eagles, has been a confirmed addition to the Huddersfield Giants squad in 2026.

Reported last month as a potential target for the Super League, Patolo will officially leave the NRL after struggling to make a splash as a first-grade prop.

The Sydney-born forward will link up with his new teammates for pre-season next month, ahead of what will be his first season playing in England.

Patolo said he's grateful for the opportunity and eager to embrace the challenge of the Super League.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity to join Huddersfield and really excited to make the move over to the Super League,” Patolo said.

“The challenge excites me, and I'm ready to connect with the community and play in front of the Huddersfield fans.

“I can't wait to meet the boys and rip in to pre-season, it's a new environment for me and one I'm keen to get stuck into.”

Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson said the club was thrilled to add Patolo to their roster, praising both his athleticism and potential for growth.

“We're unbelievably excited to get Chris on board,” Robinson said.

“At 24 he's still got loads of development left in him.

"He's learnt a lot in his early years within the NRL, and he can get us on the front foot and win the ruck for us.”

He complimented the young forward's athleticism and strength, a key boost for his Giants' forward pack.

“He's got great leg speed and is a strong middle; exactly what we're looking for,” he said.

“He moves extremely well for a big man, he's good defensively, and can put a great shot in.”

The 24-year-old arrives in Huddersfield after playing 27 NRL games, bringing valuable top-flight experience to bolster the Giants' middle rotation.

Patolo becomes the latest Australian forward to make the switch to the Super League, with his signing part of Huddersfield's continued push to rebuild their pack ahead of the 2026 season.