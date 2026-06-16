A pair of the game's leading players are expected to fetch rival interest from across the NRL should they reach November without contracts beyond the 2027 season.

Canterbury forward Jacob Preston and Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth both have looming calls to make on their future, with the former said to be in a "stalemate" with the Dogs over his next contract.

The situation could lead to "a stack of teams" making a play for the 24-year-old, with the NRL Contract Show's Scott Pryde bemused by Canterbury's stance, believing Preston should be on the receiving end of a "blank cheque".

"I don't understand why there's a stalemate here, because Canterbury should be giving Jacob Preston a blank cheque," Pryde said on this week's episode of the NRL Contract Show.

"Apparently, the two parties are a long way apart on contract value. The Bulldogs (are) well under what Preston's asking price is. Preston, at this stage, I think, is going to hold out until November 1 and then work out what's what.

"He'll be worth plenty on the open market, and I expect there'll be a stack of teams interested in his signature. He's one of the best second-rowers in the competition. I thought he was in the Origin mix this year."

Farnworth's future in Queensland has been a point of discussion for some time, with rivals expected to make their move should his contract remain capped until the end of next year.

Loading matchup…

While the highly-rated centre may want to remain with the Dolphins, a contract squeeze and the expected demand for his services on the open market could lead to a move elsewhere.

"This is one we've been hearing about for a little while," Pryde said of the England international.

"Farnworth, I think he wants to stay in Redcliffe. That is the talk at least, but he's going to get some big offers if he arrives at November 1 without a deal.

"He's such a good centre. Probably the best in the game for mine. The Dolphins are going to struggle to hang onto him."