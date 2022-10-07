Former Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Gareth Widdop has announced his next move after leaving Warrington following an injury-affected end to his three-year stay.

The 33-year-old will continue to play next year, signing on for Castleford Tigers on a two-year deal.

Widdop spent 10 years in the NRL before returning to Warrington in 2020, citing family reasons as primary motivation for heading back home.

But after a three-year stint at the Wire that saw him named the club's Player of the Year in 2021 but was constantly affected by COVID, Widdop believes he still has plenty to offer.

“I'm really excited to extend my career for another couple of seasons at such a great club,” Widdop told the BBC.

“They've put faith in me to bring me across to Castleford and hopefully I can bring a lot of experience from my career. I'm really excited to get started.

Despite England's appearance at the World Cup final in 2017, Widdop has already shut down any chance of playing in this year's tournament, announcing his international retirement earlier in the season after 28 caps for his country.

He also spoke of the many challenges his faced since returning to England, admitting that the impact of COVID and injuries was significant.

“I'd like to say it was smooth sailing, but unfortunately moving from Australia almost straight into COVID meant missing my first season with Warrington.

“It was difficult for everyone, obviously, difficult for the world and we had a massive knock-on effect in life in general.

“We got through that and I had a great second year. That's what I want to get back to again, playing some really good football.

“Unfortunately I've had a couple of injuries this year and as a team Warrington struggled a bit – but I'm ready and raring to go now.”