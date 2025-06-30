The teams for Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series have been confirmed, with New South Wales going in unchanged, and Queensland making two changes.

The Blues, despite losing Game 2 in Perth, made no changes.

Head coach Laurie Daley, who will look to return the shield south of the Tweed after Michael Maguire coached the team to victory last year, warded off calls to select either Keaon Koloamatangi, Terrell May, or both of the forwards.

Meanwhile, Billy Slater has made a couple of stunning calls.

Josh Papalii replaces Moeaki Fotuaika to line up for his first Origin game since 2022, while Gehamat Shibasaki, who started the year with the Broncos on a train and trial deal, will make his Origin debut.

Kalyn Ponga is out injured, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow shifting to fullback, and Valentine Holmes to the wing. Reece Walsh, who was seen as the likely replacement for Ponga, is 18th man.

1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Brian To'oBrian To'o
3 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
4 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
5 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Max KingMax King
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Liam MartinLiam Martin
12 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
16 Hudson YoungHudson Young
17 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
 RESERVES
18 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
19 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
20 Bradman BestBradman Best
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 1
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 2