The teams for Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series have been confirmed, with New South Wales going in unchanged, and Queensland making two changes.

The Blues, despite losing Game 2 in Perth, made no changes.

Head coach Laurie Daley, who will look to return the shield south of the Tweed after Michael Maguire coached the team to victory last year, warded off calls to select either Keaon Koloamatangi, Terrell May, or both of the forwards.

Meanwhile, Billy Slater has made a couple of stunning calls.

Josh Papalii replaces Moeaki Fotuaika to line up for his first Origin game since 2022, while Gehamat Shibasaki, who started the year with the Broncos on a train and trial deal, will make his Origin debut.

Kalyn Ponga is out injured, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow shifting to fullback, and Valentine Holmes to the wing. Reece Walsh, who was seen as the likely replacement for Ponga, is 18th man.

