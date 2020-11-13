Home NRL 2020: Injuries & Suspensions State of Origin: Game 3 Team Lists State of Origin: Game 3 Team Lists Who will win the decider? By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS November 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 11: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Maroons and Payne Haas of the Blues scuffle during game two of the 2020 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on November 11, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) 2020-11-18T08:50:00ZSuncorp Stadium QLD NSW MATCH CENTRE 1 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 3 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 4 Dane GagaiDane Gagai 5 Corey AllanCorey Allan 6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 8 Christian WelchChristian Welch 9 Jake FriendJake Friend 10 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 12 Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui 14 Harry GrantHarry Grant 15 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 16 Jai ArrowJai Arrow 17 Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 18 Ben HuntBen Hunt 19 Edrick LeeEdrick Lee 20 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 21 Brenko LeeBrenko Lee Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves James TedescoJames Tedesco 1 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 3 Jack WightonJack Wighton 4 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5 Cody WalkerCody Walker 6 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8 Damien CookDamien Cook 9 Payne HaasPayne Haas 10 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 12 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 14 Junior PauloJunior Paulo 15 Nathan BrownNathan Brown 16 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 17 Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen 18 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 19 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 20 Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News Storm begin extension talks with star halfback November 13, 2020 State of Origin: Game 3 Team Lists November 13, 2020 Suncorp Stadium to be at FULL CAPACITY for Origin III November 13, 2020 Origin Watch: Queensland – The changes they need to make November 13, 2020 Just how close was Damien Cook to missing Origin Game II? November 13, 2020 Follow Us134,813FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow