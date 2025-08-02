Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has warned star five-eighth Lachlan Galvin to prepare for a hostile crowd as he faces his former team for the first time since his controversial exit.

Taking on the Wests Tigers for the first time since leaving the club before the June 30 deadline in a mid-season transfer, Galvin is expected to attract a warm reception from the Tigers faithful on Sunday afternoon at CommBank Stadium.

Likely to also cop it on the field from his ex-teammates, Galvin's exit from the team was surrounded in controversy as his manager walked into the club's headquarters with a dossier of everything that the club failed to do and reports emerged that the teenage sensation didn't get along with coach Benji Marshall.

Although both sides, in particular, the Tigers, have denied that there will be any hostile tension on Sunday in the lead-up to the match, Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has warned Galvin of what to expect.

"(He's an) extremely level-headed kid, quite unflappable actually. Very mature beyond his years," Gould said on Six Tackles with Gus.

"It's going to be a tough afternoon for him, of course it will be, and I've got no doubt he will be targeted. But that's football, these are the things you face.

"That's more for the fans to worry about, not for the players out there. They will have more on their mind than that."

Canterbury Bulldogs icon and former playmaker Terry Lamb echoed Gould's words and beleives the crowd will be rowdy and red-hot once Galvin takes to the field on Sunday.

"He's better than me, that's for sure. I would have blown up (under all the scrutiny)," Lamb told 9News.

"Absolutely (they will sledge him). We all leave clubs at some stage, we go to a new place and the opposition gives you a bagging."

Galvin teammate Jacob Preston added, "He's fine."

"He hasn't even brought it up. To be honest I don't think it's going to worry him at all."