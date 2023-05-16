NSW legend Paul Gallen has revealed his predicted side for Game 1 of the 2023 State of Origin series, and has left out the 2021 Dally M medallist.

Appearing on 100% Footy Gallen has said the Tom Trbojevic's form has simply not been up to scratch for an origin representative.

"I had him (Trbojevic) pencilled in at centre on trust, and based on what he did for us in the 2021 State of Origin series," Gallen said.

"But that was two years ago, and his form for Manly this season has been so far below his best that I'm convinced he is not ready to play in that arena."

"I have no idea if he's carrying an injury or whether his struggles are due to a wider Sea Eagles issue, but on current form I think it would be a major risk to take him to Adelaide."

Going on to say including 'Turbo' in the origin squad could also lift the Manly fullback, Gallen is adamant it is too risky to include the former series winner in the side.

The beneficiary of Gallen's opinion is Rabbitohs Campbell Graham earning a starting spot in the centres, should coach Brad Fittler agree with the former NSW captain.

Gallen also hopes that Nicho Hynes is brought to the bench, at the expense of Tigers hooker Api Koroisau moving to 18th man.

Also opting for two more debutants on the bench for NSW, Gallen believes back-row revelations Hudson Young and Haumole Olakau'atu have done enough to earn their sky blue jersey in 2023.

Gallen's predicted NSW team for Game 1

1. James Tedesco

2. Josh Addo-Carr

3. Campbell Graham

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Brian To'o

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Damien Cook

10. Jake Trbojevic

11. Cameron Murray

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Nicho Hynes

15. Junior Paulo

16. Haumole Olakau'atu

17. Hudson Young.

18th man Apisai Koroisau

19th man Daniel Saifiti