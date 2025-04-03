Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has revealed second-rower Hudson Young could be the next captain of the club.

Joseph Tapine is the current captain, but Young, who has become a fringe State of Origin player in recent seasons and managed to bring some of the aggression from early in his career under control, has been a constantly improving force for the Raiders.

One of the best second-rowers in the game on the attacking side of the ball, his defence has also come on in leaps and bounds, and Stuart revealed after a win over the Cronulla Sharks on Thursday evening where Young was again among Canberra's best as the club moved to a three and two start for the year, that Young could be the next captain of the club.

“This is the best start to the season I reckon Hudson's had since I've coached him," Stuart revealed during his post-match press conference.

“He's really started the season well and his off field manner, his leadership, he's very authentic.

“He loves rugby league, he loves the Raiders, he loves his position in the club at the moment.

“He's a guy who can one day take over Taps [current captain Joseph Tapine] as a captain, you know, if he's around that long. He's wonderful assistance for Taps as a leader. I reckon it's the best start of his season I've had him in his career.”

Currently 26 years of age - four years younger than Tapine - Young is contracted with the Raiders through to the end of 2027 where he has already racked up 124 NRL games since debuting in 2019.

A one-club player to this point in his career, the Maitland-born forward was sent to the sin bin on Thursday evening for a high shot that saw Ricky Stuart label the current crack down as confusing, but it didn't stop the glowing praise from his coach.

Cameron McInnes, who was the recipient of the high tackle that saw Young sin binned, revealed the rules however are clear.

“There was a message sent out, contact to the head you're putting yourself in danger of going off. It's pretty clear,” the Sharks captain said during his own post-match press conference.

“Just got to get our tackle height right, it's part of our game, it's a tough game we play but those are the rules.”

Young has only been slapped with a Grade 1 charge for the tackle leading to a fine, and will be available to play next weekend when Canberra take on the Parramatta Eels in Darwin.