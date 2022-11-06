Fiji might have lost their quarter-final to New Zealand at the Rugby League World Cup in Hull, but the small Pacific Island nation are taking plenty of positives.

The game ended in controversy as New Zealand were awarded a penalty in front after a captain's challenge would overrule the original call of a knock on against Kiwi fullback Joseph Manu.

The penalty goal that followed allowed the Kiwis to hit the front for the first time in the contest with just ten minutes to play, before a late consolation try to Jordan Rapana sealed the deal in the 24 points to 18 win.

Fiji, who were hit by injuries early in the tournament, also weren't able to call on the services of Waqa Blake, Tariq Sims and both Daniel and Jacob Saifiti.

Interim coach Wise Kativerata told the media post-game that it may have been a different story if those players were in the game.

"It would be a different story," Kativerata said.

"They (New Zealand) have got experience and that's why they got over the line."

Kativerita also suggested that the future of Fijian rugby league is in a better shape than any of the other Pacific Island nations, with their players developed in Fiji rather than Australia or New Zealand.

Qualifying for the quarter-finals means Fiji gain direct entry to the 2025 tournament, which will be held in France, by which time Sunia Turuva, who stared at fullback against New Zealand, will likely be a fully fledged NRL player.

With more development continuing in Fiji following the addition of the Silktails to the lower levels of the NSWRL, Fiji's national team believe tey will continue improving.

"Most of our players come across from Fiji and are developed in the NRL," Kativerita told the media.

"The Tongan and Samoan boys are born in Australia and New Zealand.

"Ninety per cent of the kids playing today, they are all from back home. The future of Fijian rugby league is much better than any other nation."