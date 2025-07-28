The Canberra Raiders are reportedly set to hold contract extension talks with a young forward as they prepare for the foreseeable future.

Over the past few years, the Raiders have undergone an extensive roster rebuild, acquiring several of the best up-and-coming players while releasing some of their veterans, including Jack Wighton and Jordan Rapana.

While all the chatter has been about the future of front-rower Josh Papalii as of late and if he will remain in the nation's capital for an extra season, the club are quietly set to extend the contract of an international forward.

With CEO Don Furner confirming last week that the club were set to meet with the management of duo Ata Mariota and Morgan Smithies, the Raiders are now set to hold talks with two-time English back-rower Matty Nicholson, per News Corp.

Already contracted to the end of 2027, Nicholson has only played nine matches since he arrived at the nation's capital, but has shown that he has the potential to be a long-term part of the club's plans.

He is currently sidelined with a syndesmosis injury and a fractured fibula.

The move to extend Nicholson beyond 2027 comes as the club are embroiled in contract talks with Simi Sisagi to extend him on a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

"We definitely want to keep him, and we're trying hard to do that," Furner told The Canberra Times on Sasagi.

"We're in discussions with him and we've started the process for a two-year extension. His versatility is unbelievable."

Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh said, "We're lucky we've got blokes like Simi that can play multiple positions and do it well."

"He can play half, back-row, front row, he can go anywhere at the moment.

"We've got a pretty good squad at the moment, if we can keep all us boys together for some years, I'm sure we'll have some success."