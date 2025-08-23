The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs may be in the middle of a race to secure a spot in the top-four ahead of the 2025 NRL Finals series, but that hasn't stopped two members of their roster from being linked with a move to the Perth Bears.

In just over one month from being able to speak with players from rival teams, the Bears have been linked with numerous players in recent weeks as speculation builds on who will be named in their inaugural roster.

International and State of Origin representatives Cameron McInnes, Cameron Munster, David Fifita, Gehamat Shibasaki, Griffin Neame, Harry Grant and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui are just a few names that have been linked with the NRL's newest expansion team.

Now, Bulldogs duo Toby Sexton and Zyon Maiu'u have found themselves linked to the club that will enter the competition in 2027, per The Daily Telegraph.

Although Sexton has agreed to join the Catalans Dragons on a two-year contract, he has previously confirmed an interest in making the move to the side and is likely to have an NRL clause in his Super League contract - this has yet to be confirmed.

On the other hand, Maiu'u is one of the club's newest signing after joining from the New Zealand Warriors but has failed to make an impact and has spent all his time playing reserve-grade in the NSW Cup.

Only 22, the back-rower was recently offered to rival teams in June less than six months since he arrived at the club.

“Eventually it's something that might interest me,” Sexton said about a possible move to the Perth Bears in the future.

“At the moment, I've signed a two-year deal with Catalans so that's my focus. Where we're at by the end of it is something I will work out when I sit down with my manager.

“I'm happy with the contract I've signed over there and at the end of that I will work out what the best option is for.

“But I'd like to think the NRL isn't finished for me and I can play NRL again one day.”