A young forward for the Canterbury Bulldogs has reportedly been linked with an exit from the club despite making the move to Belmore less than six months ago.

Since Cameron Ciraldo took over as head coach of the Bulldogs, the club has completely reshaped its roster by bringing in several new signings. In contrast, others have departed, including Jake Averillo, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Paul Alamoti, and Tevita Pangai Junior.

While plenty of the club's recruits have made an immediate impact on the field, others have yet to grasp their opportunities.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Bulldogs have offered Zyon Maiu'u to rival teams less than six months since he arrived at the Belmore-based club until the end of 2026.

Released by the New Zealand Warriors due to them having a roster imbalance, Maiu'u has failed to make an immediate impact at the Bulldogs and has spent his entire tenure in the NSW Cup.

Surprisingly, he has only started in six of his 13 appearances in reserve-grade and has been overtaken in the pecking order by the likes of Luke Smith, Lipoi Hopoi, Louis Grossemy and Jack Underhill.

“The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are excited to announce the signing of boom youngster Zyon Maiu'u, effective immediately,” a club statement read in February.

Andrew McFadden, the New Zealand Warriors' general manager of recruitment, pathways and development, added at the time, "We were keen for Zyon to stay, but he's looking for more opportunities."