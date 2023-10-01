Three players with more than 300 NRL games of experience are among those who will be acknowledged by the NRL on grand final day after retiring during the last 12 months.

While Andrew McCullough didn't play this year, he announced his retirement during the pre-season, meaning he is counted as a 2023 retirement.

James Tamou and Jarrod Croker are the other players with more than 300 games hanging up the boots. Both finish on exactly 307 games, with Tamou finishing where it all began at the North Queensland Cowboys, while long-term Raiders' captain Croker finishes as a one-club player.

Like McCullough, Andrew Fifita is included on this list despite retiring during the pre-season, while Josh Hodgson, Josh Reynolds, Mitch Rein, Wade Graham and Sam Williams have all elected to retire.

Maybe the most surprising retirement was that of Tevita Pangai Junior, who will take up boxing.

Daniel Alvaro, Lachlan Coote, Korbin Sims and Brad Takairangi have also been acknowledged by the NRL after electing to retire from the English Super League following careers where they all played more than 100 NRL games.

Full list of retiring NRL players

George Burgess (St George Illawarra Dragons, Wigan Warriors) - 153 NRL games, 8 Super League games

Jarrod Croker (Canberra Raiders) - 307 NRL games

Andrew Fifita (Wests Tigers, Cronulla Sharks) - 252 NRL games

Wade Graham (Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks) - 297 NRL games

Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders, Parramatta Eels, Hull FC, Hull KR) - 150 NRL games, 136 Super League games

Josh Jackson (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 241 NRL games

Andrew McCullough (Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights, St George Illawarra Dragons) - 309 NRL games

Tevita Pangai Junior (Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs) - 139 NRL games

Mitch Rein (St George Illawarra Dragons, Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans, Parramatta Eels) - 209 NRL games

Josh Reynolds (Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Hull FC) - 167 NRL games, 25 Super League games

James Tamou (North Queensland Cowboys, Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers) - 307 NRL games

Sam Williams (Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons, Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity) - 107 NRL games, 36 Super League games

Former NRL players retiring

Daniel Alvaro (Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors, St George Illawarra Dragons, Toulouse Olympique) - 114 NRL games, 15 Super League games

Lachlan Coote (Penrith Panthers, North Queensland Cowboys, St Helens, Hull KR) - 166 NRL games, 93 Super League games

Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights, Hull KR) - 277 NRL games, 92 Super League games

Chris McQueen (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gold Coast Titans, Wests Tigers, Huddersfield Giants) - 164 NRL games, 75 Super League games

Nathan Peats (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels, Gold Coast Titans, Leigh Centurions, Huddersfield Giants, Toulouse Olympique) - 159 NRL games, 59 Super League games

Mitchell Pearce (Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights, Catalans Dragons) - 309 NRL games, 39 Super League games

Korbin Sims (Newcastle Knights, Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons, Hull KR) - 141 NRL games, 32 Super League games

Brad Takairangi (Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, Parramatta Eels, Hull KR) - 178 NRL games, 24 Super League games