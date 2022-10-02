He's arguably the biggest cult hero of the NRL era, but more than a dozen years since scoring one of the great Grand Final tries, Fuifui Moimoi still hasn't hung up the boots.

The front-rower celebrated his 43rd on Monday with his head down, having lost a preliminary final with the Rochdale Hornets just days earlier. It's the prop's fourth club since moving halfway around the globe in 2015, enjoying stints with Leigh, Toronto and Workington over the past eight seasons.

Moimoi was freshly 29 when Parramatta last advanced to a Grand Final appearance, and is one of very few modern day rugby league players to have been alive for the Eels' last premiership, back in 1986.

Not a single player in the NRL today was alive for the club's last Grand Final win.

David Mead, the oldest player in the NRL in 2022, wasn't born until two years after Parramatta last lifted the trophy.

Fuifui Moimoi goes on a rampage in the 2009 Grand Final! 😤#NRLGF pic.twitter.com/7a3aBEQqZ4 — NRL (@NRL) September 29, 2022

While Rochdale are in England's third-grade rugby league competition, Moimoi is still starting at front-row for a professional football side just seven years before his 50th birthday is an amazing feat.

Remembering back to that 2009 Grand Final try, Billy Slater revealed on WWOS that despite playing World Cups, Origin deciders and Grand Finals, that try was the loudest on-field moment of his career.

"I was in the tackle when he scored - and I was actually talking to Cameron Smith last night about this - we just looked around and went 'oh my God, we're 90 per cent in enemy territory here, this whole stadium is going for Parramatta'," Slater told WWOS last week.

"We had our little pocket of purple, but it was an incredible noise, and surge. It's no different to Origin or playing home and away, but it was magnified to a level that it was at its most extreme."

While it's been eight years since Fuifui last donned the blue-and-gold, there's little doubt who he'll be supporting on Sunday afternoon when the club he debuted for in 2004 takes on arch rivals Penrith in the first-ever Battle of the West decider.