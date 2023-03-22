Leeds Rhinos dummy half Kruise Leeming could be on his way to the NRL in the coming days, with three clubs reportedly chasing his signature.

Leeds Live are reporting that the Gold Coast Titans are currently the favourites to secure his signature, while The Guardian last week reported the St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos are also in the race.

The North Queensland Cowboys were believed to have also shown interest, but have since opted out.

It's understood that the Titans have shown considerable interest in Leeming joining the club immediately - a move that would make a world of sense given the club are set to be without Sam Verrills for the coming two months as he recovers from injury.

That has left dummy half depth at the club skinny, with Chris Randall the current starting number nine.

The Broncos and Dragons are also both short on a front running dummy half, with Jacob Liddle currently playing from the bench at the Dragons without specialised back-up, while Cory Paix and Billy Walters are both being used as stop-gap measures in Brisbane, but are seemingly only keeping the seat warm for Blake Mozer, who could debut in the second half of this season.

Leeming is reportedly training away from the main group at Leeds now and his release seems imminent from the club.

The hooker, who has played 187 games in the English Super League after making his debut back in 2013 with the Huddersfield Giants, made the switch to Leeds in 2020.

He has played one game for the England Knights, while the Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) born hooker has also played two games for the Combined Nations All Stars.