Sandon Smith's departure from the Sydney Roosters had been brewing all year.

Despite Daly Cherry-Evan's arrival only being announced last week, it had been the worst-kept secret in rugby league all season.

It was heartbreaking for Smith, who envisioned a long career at the club he had been at since he was a teenager.

"It was hard to leave for sure," Smith told The Daily Telegraph.

"I have been at the Roosters since I was 15 and developed a lot of good relationships.

"I was pretty keen to develop my game and my relationship with Sam Walker, we are great mates and I was pretty keen to see what we could do as halves, but I want to keep challenging myself."

Some weren't sure if the 22-year-old could lock down a starting halfback spot at any club, though.

But, after a scintillating individual performance on ANZAC Day, which saw him score two tries, twenty-two points and win the ANZAC Medal after embarrassing the St George Illawarra Dragons, Smith had no shortage of suitors.

The Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights all wanted him, but the chance to play with a former Dally M Medal winner was too good for Smith to pass up on.

"I can't wait to play with Kalyn (Ponga)," Smith said.

"I'd love to be the halfback for the team, run the ship, and give space to Dylan (Brown) and Kalyn to be freed up to play football,

"They are footballing freaks; they are such exciting ballrunners, and I feel the way I play and what I can do, I can gel with them nicely."

Along with Brown and Ponga, Smith will link up with new head coach Justin Holbrook, with the pair forming a strong relationship during Holbrook's time at the Roosters.

Signed until the end of the 2029 season, Smith will be hoping these connections can help deliver the Knights their first premiership in over 20 years.