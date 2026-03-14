Friday night's historic NRL game produced plenty of drama both on and off the field, but the Match Review Committee (MRC) has announced that several players will avoid suspension, instead being handed fines.\nRoosters' Lindsay Collins and Siua Wong were each fined $1,500 for shoulder charges, with the amount applying if they enter early guilty pleas. The charges stemmed from incidents during the high-intensity Sydney Roosters-South Sydney Rabbitohs match.\nRabbitohs' David Fifita was placed on report for a high tackle on Roosters' Robert Toia. He can accept an early guilty plea for a $1,000 fine, but if he contests the charge and is found guilty, the fine will increase to $1,500.\nMeanwhile, North Queensland Cowboys' Braidon Burns successfully challenged his Grade 2 high tackle at the judiciary on Tuesday. The charge was downgraded to Grade 1, resulting in an $1,800 fine, but no suspension.\nBurns avoids a two-match ban and will appear for the Cowboys in Saturday's clash against Wests Tigers.