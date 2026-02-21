The Penrith Panthers are weighing up whether to explore contest Nathan Cleary's careless high-tackle charge, with the club set to meet and assess its options.

Cleary was cited by the Match Review Committee on Saturday morning following his tackle on Wests Tigers rookie Heamasi Makasini.

The halfback was sin-binned and placed on report after his right shoulder made contact with Makasini's head.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Penrith are seeking legal advice and believe that there are sufficient grounds to contest the charge.

The case the club hope to make centres around Makasini's late dip while juggling the ball, which they believe conntributed to the high contact.

Cleary appeared to have both of his feet planted on the ground, and had full control of the tackle.

Penrith have until Monday to elect whether to challenge the charge at the judiciary.

With a successful challenge, this would mean Nathan Cleary would be available for the Panthers first match of the season against the Broncos.

If the challenge fails, the suspension increases to three matches, ruling him out of clashes with the Sharks in round two, and the Sydney Roosters in round three.