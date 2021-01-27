Newcastle Knights halfback Mitchel Pearce is set to undergo finger surgery.

The Knights confirmed in a statement on Wednesday morning that the 31-year old would go under the knife to repair his fractured right thumb following a “training incident”.

The surgery is only considered minor and Pearce is expected to be fit for the start of the 2021 season.

“Newcastle Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce will today undergo surgery to his right thumb following a training incident last week,” the statement reads.

“Pearce’s injury is considered minor and he is not expected to miss any NRL football.”

/// BREAKING NEWS /// Mitchell Pearce will today undergo surgery to his right thumb following a training incident last week. ➡️ https://t.co/EzUdaPSG0P#comeoutcharging — Newcastle Knights (@NRLKnights) January 26, 2021

It comes just weeks after he was stood down from the Knights captaincy due to a text messaging scandal involving a female staffer at the club.

An emotional Pearce told media at the time it had been a tough period, as his scheduled wedding to fiancee Kristin Scott was postponed.

“For me it’s been a traumatic few weeks for my personal life and those I love,” Pearce said.

“Unfortunately my actions have impacted the team and more importantly the people I have closest to me, Kristin and my family.

Newcastle’s new skipper is expected to be announced closer to the season launch.

In other injury news at Newcastle, the club revealed that Jirah Momoisea ruptured his achilles prior to the Christmas break.

He had surgery to repair the injury in December and will spend most of 2021 recovering.

The Knights kick off their 2021 campaign against the Bulldogs in Friday March 12 at McDonald Jones Stadium.