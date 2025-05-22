Sydney Roosters supremo, Trent Robinson, has been touted as the next big name to head over to the Super League, as the Catalans Dragons hunt for their next head coach.

The reports come following the departure of Steve McNamara, who was the longest-serving coach in the league after an eight-year stint with Catalans.

Robinson is one of the longest-tenured coaches in the NRL, so the idea of joining a club that reflects the same standard of loyalty is sure to appeal to the 48-year-old.

While the 12-year Roosters boss is known mostly for his time with the Tri-Colours, he also possesses a deep connection with the French-based Dragons.

Robinson coached Catalans in 2011 and 2012, during which the franchise established itself as a competitive Super League club. While it has been over a decade since he donned the Dragons logo, he has maintained his positive relationship with the Perpignan club and All Out Rugby League are reporting that he will be contacted by Catalans over a potential second stint.

The Dragons will be led by interim coach Joel Tomkins until the end of the season, with reports that the club will be reaching out to Robinson to enquire about his interest.

There has been no official word as to whether Robinson would be willing to return to the club he coached for 63 games, however, with the Sydney Roosters not reflecting the dominance they once held over the NRL, it may be in the best interest of all parties to give the legendary coach a fresh start.