Foxtel Group have confirmed a new deal to continue broadcasting the English Super League into Australia.

The current deal has been extended to cover at least the 2025 season, with the only mention to a timeline provided by Foxtel being "multiple seasons".

It means rugby league fans will continue to be able to watch every NRL, and every English Super League game, live on Kayo Sports.

Foxtel have reported the game between Wigan and Warrington played alongside the NRL season opener broke records for Australian TV vieweship of the English competition, which has recently come under speculation as a potential acquisition target for the NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission, with chairman Peter V'Landys believed to be interested in holding a stake in the English game.

Rhodri Jones, who is the managing director of Rugby League Commercial - the commercial wing of the English rugby league - said it was important the game continued to be broadcast into Australia.

“We are delighted that our strategic partners IMG have agreed this extension to ensure the Betfred Super League will continue to enjoy extensive exposure in Australia, where Rugby League is so strong," Jones said in a statement.

“There are such strong links between the world's two leading Rugby League competitions, and so many familiar names to Australian viewers who now have a key role in Super League – superstar players like Bevan French at Wigan Warriors, Luke Keary at Catalans Dragons and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves at Hull KR, or head coaches including Sam Burgess at Warrington Wolves and Brad Arthur at Leeds Rhinos – or even both in the case of Adrian and Lachlan Lam at Leigh Leopards.

“Like the NRL, our 2025 competition has got off to a flier, and it's a boost to us all to know there are growing numbers of viewers in Australia who will be getting up on weekend mornings to watch the battle to reach the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford in October.”

The deal also comes ahead of the Australian Ashes tour of England this year, with a broadcast partner in Australia for that three-Test tour yet to be confirmed.

The NRL TV deal, which is currently split between Channel 9 and the Foxtel Group who own Fox Sports and Kayo Sports, is due to expire at the end of 2027 with negotiations commencing.