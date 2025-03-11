Zero Tackle's NRL MVP is back for another year, with four players recording perfect scores during the opening round of the season.
The round was split across two weeks, with the opening two games being played in Las Vegas, before another six were played in Australia this weekend.
A number of usual suspects have made strong starts to their season, while a Raiders winger has also recorded perfect votes out of Canberra's win in Las Vegas over the New Zealand Warriors.
As was the case for every round last year, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published on a Monday or Tuesday each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 1.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Xavier Savage
|Xavier Savage
|Xavier Savage
|Xavier Savage
|4
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Savelio Tamale
|3
|Savelio Tamale
|Joseph Tapine
|Matthew Timoko
|Hudson Young
|2
|Matthew Timoko
|Savelio Tamale
|Savelio Tamale
|Joseph Tapine
|1
|Ethan Strange
|Matthew Timoko
|Ethan Strange
|Sebastian Kris
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Liam Martin
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|4
|Isaah Yeo
|Nathan Cleary
|Liam Martin
|Dylan Edwards
|3
|Nathan Cleary
|Liam Martin
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Nathan Cleary
|2
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Dylan Edwards
|Nathan Cleary
|Liam Martin
|1
|Moses Leota
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Jesse Ramien
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|4
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|3
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Reece Walsh
|Adam Reynolds
|Cory Paix
|2
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Reece Walsh
|Adam Reynolds
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Kalyn Ponga
|Terrell May
|4
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Dylan Lucas
|Terrell May
|Fletcher Sharpe
|3
|Dylan Lucas
|Kalyn Ponga
|Jeral Skelton
|Jeral Skelton
|2
|Kalyn Ponga
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Bradman Best
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Jeral Skelton
|Jeral Skelton
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Dylan Lucas
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Jye Gray
|Jamie Humphreys
|4
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Jamie Humphreys
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Jye Gray
|3
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Campbell Graham
|2
|Jamie Humphreys
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Jamie Humphreys
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Daniel Saifiti
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Connor Tracey
|Sitili Tupouniua
|4
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Connor Tracey
|3
|Christian Tuipulotu
|Jacob Liddle
|Christian Tuipulotu
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Jacob Liddle
|Viliame Kikau
|Viliame Kikau
|Christian Tuipulotu
|1
|Viliame Kikau
|Clinton Gutherson
|Jacob Liddle
|Viliame Kikau
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|4
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|3
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|2
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|1
|Lehi Hopoate
|Lehi Hopoate
|Lehi Hopoate
|Jason Saab
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|4
|Jack Howarth
|Jack Howarth
|Jack Howarth
|Jack Howarth
|3
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|2
|Nick Meaney
|Nick Meaney
|Nick Meaney
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Josh King
|Josh King
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Xavier
Savage
|20
|20
|1
|Payne
Haas
|20
|20
|1
|Tom
Trbojevic
|20
|20
|1
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|20
|20
|5
|Isaah
Yeo
|19
|19
|5
|Sitili
Tupouniua
|19
|19
|5
|Terrell
May
|19
|19
|8
|Connor
Tracey
|17
|17
|9
|Patrick
Carrigan
|16
|16
|9
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|16
|16
|9
|Jack
Howarth
|16
|16