Four NRL players have put their hands up for England, and new coach Brian McDermott has taken them at their word.

Canterbury Bulldogs prop Max King, Canberra Raiders hooker Jayden Brailey, Sydney Roosters centre Billy Smith and Brisbane Broncos prop Ben Talty have all confirmed their allegiance through the heritage rule, becoming the headline act inside a sprawling 38-man performance program pool that McDermott has assembled ahead of this year's World Cup.

"From the NRL, there's further players who I have seen first-hand who are performing well and who have expressed a desire to represent England via the heritage rule: Max King, Jayden Brailey, Billy Smith and Ben Talty," McDermott said, confirming the quartet's commitment.

Max King was actually born in Huddersfield, giving his England ties a literal as well as a heritage dimension.

Brailey, Smith and Talty arrive via family lineage rather than birthplace, but McDermott has watched all four closely enough in the NRL to back their credentials without hesitation.

It's McDermott's first major announcement since being appointed England head coach back in April, and the scale of the pool underlines how wide he's cast the net.

Ten of the 38 players have never worn the jersey before.

Alongside the four NRL players sit six uncapped Super League talents.

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"It is clear there is a raft of talent available at our disposal, and it's encouraging to see the sort of player who could be lining up for us in a few months' time," the England coach said.

"As well as plenty of seasoned Test players who we all know about, there are some new faces on the international scene, including Jake Trueman, Dean Hadley and Zach Eckersley.

"They have all earned places on the programme for their consistent excellence in Super League.

"Caleb Hamlin-Uele, who was born in Auckland but qualifies for England through heritage, is another who ticks that box."

A familiar face returns in Man of Steel winner Jake Connor, after being away from the international fold for seven years.

"It's an exciting time as we continue our preparations and build-up towards the opening game against Tonga.

"Obviously, this is still just the first group of players we've selected: there is still plenty of opportunity for others to play their way into contention before the World Cup squad is announced," McDermott concluded.

England's World Cup campaign kicks off versus Tonga in Perth on October 17.

England 38-man performance programme group:

Junior Nsemba, Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Brad O'Neill, Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Zach Eckersley (all Wigan Warriors), Kallum Watkins, Mikolaj Oledzki, Ash Handley, Jake Connor (all Leeds Rhinos), Ben Currie, Danny Walker, George Williams, Matty Ashton (all Warrington Wolves), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wests Tigers), Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, Mikey Lewis (all Hull KR), Morgan Smithies, Jayden Brailey (both Canberra Raiders), Victor Radley, Billy Smith (both Sydney Roosters), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Jack Welsby, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Harry Robertson (all St Helens), Morgan Knowles, Herbie Farnworth (both Dolphins), Mike McMeeken, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Jake Trueman, Tom Johnstone (all Wakefield), Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs), Ben Talty (Brisbane Broncos), Dominic Young (Newcastle Knights).