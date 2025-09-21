The South Sydney Rabbitohs have unearthed a gem in Jye Gray, with the young fullback emerging as a star in 2025.\r\n\r\nWhile his rise would be an exciting prospect for most NRL clubs, most clubs don't have a fullback like Latrell Mitchell, which has created an unfavourable logjam for the No.1 jumper.\r\n\r\nWith Mitchell unlikely to shift away from fullback, Gray may need to begin considering his options. He's contracted until the end of 2026, opening a door to a realm of possibilities in 2027.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_220235" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 22: Jye Gray of the Rabbitohs runs the ball during the round 16 NRL match between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles at Accor Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThese are the four best landing spots for the off-contract gun.\r\nPerth Bears\r\nPerhaps the most likely option, Jye Gray could loom as a marquee pickup for the Perth Bears.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_37809" align="alignnone" width="1024"] AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 20: Head Coach Mal Meninga of Australia looks on after the International Test match between Tonga and Australia at Mount Smart Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nIf Gray truly wants to cement himself as an NRL star, a move to the Bears could be the perfect opportunity for the young fullback to do it. Similar to Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow's move from the North Queensland Cowboys to the Dolphins, Gray would find himself as the first choice fullback at an expansion squad looking to make a splash.\r\n\r\nFor the first time in Gray's career, he would have a side built around him, as opposed to being a plug-in due to injury. This is sure to be an appealing prospect for the gun fullback, and could be the push he needs to join Mal Meninga in Western Australia.\r\nCanterbury Bulldogs\r\nThe Canterbury Bulldogs' squad is fairly set in stone, however, if recent reports are to be believed, they aren't overly sold on Connor Tracey as their long-term fullback.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_220223" align="alignnone" width="2553"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Bronson Xerri of the Bulldogs celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the round four NRL match between Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs at Sharks Stadium, on March 29, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nGray would be an automatic starter in Belmore, and while his playstyle similarly reflects the likes of Tracey, he is arguably better in almost every category. Taking every run as if it's his last, the 21-year-old can bring a level of X factor that the Bulldogs have been missing since becoming a respectable footy team.\r\n\r\nWhile he wouldn't be offered the calibre of cash that the Bears could offer, if his priority is to win, a trip to Belmore could do him wonders.\r\n\r\nPotential spine with Jye Gray:\r\n1. Jye Gray\r\n6. Matt Burton\r\n7. Lachlan Galvin\r\n9. Bailey Hayward\r\nSydney Roosters\r\nIf James Tedesco in 2027 is still producing at 90% of what he is now, this point becomes moot.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_226877" align="alignnone" width="1625"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 23: James Tedesco playing in the NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters at CommBank Stadium, on August 23, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Joshua Davis\/Zero Digital Sports)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nTedesco will be 34 by then, though, and with his $1.1 million contract set to expire by the end of 2026, the implementation of Gray could create an ideal fullback transition for the Roosters.\r\n\r\nGray's arrival in Bondi would fit into a similar timeline as young stars like Sam Walker and Hugo Savala, both of whom are expected to be key members of the Roosters' spine in 2027. If the club can acquire Gray by then, at just 23 years old, we could be witnesses to yet another streak of Roosters dominance.\r\n\r\nPotential spine with Jye Gray:\r\n1. Jye Gray\r\n6. Hugo Savala\r\n7. Sam Walker\r\n9. Reece Robson\r\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\r\nIf there is any club in the competition in desperate need of a man like Jye Grat, it's the St George Illawarra Dragons.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_221064" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Damien\u00a0Cook of the Dragons looks on after the round eight NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons at Allianz Stadium on April 25, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nDespite taking out the club's Player of the Year award in 2025, Clint Gutherson is not what he once was. Turning 33 in 2027, it is unlikely that 'King Gutho' will still be dominating as an NRL fullback. A shift into the centres to make way for Gray could be a masterstroke by head coach Shane Flanagan, though, and would certainly be the more favourable option for Dragons fans.\r\n\r\nIf the Dragons go on to require Canberra Raiders fullback Chevy Stewart, as many reports suggest, we could even see Gray come in as the club's full-time five-eighth, another position that the 21-year-old has excelled in.\r\n\r\nPotential spine with Jye Gray:\r\n1. Chevy Stewart*\r\n6. Jye Gray\r\n7. Daniel Atkinson\r\n9. Jacob Liddle