NRL journeyman Corey Allan has confirmed he has retired from rugby league.

Just 27 years of age, Allan, who played a single game for Queensland in 2020 and also represented the Prime Minister's XIII two years before that, has bounced around clubs since debuting in 2019.

Playing 29 games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in a two-year window, he moved to the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2021 and managed another 21 games.

A single-season stint at the Roosters in 2023 saw him play 12 games for Trent Robinson's side, before an ACL injury on his first day of pre-season training at the St George Illawarra Dragons destroyed his 2024 campaign.

The Dragons elected to re-sign him for 2025 where he managed another 12 games, taking his career tally to 74, but with no contract in Australia on the table, and the outside back not being sold on a move overseas, he has elected to retire, taking to his Instagram account to make the announcement official.

"As the year is about to end, what better time to announce that I've decided to finish playing professionally, the opportunity to head overseas was alluring but I didn't want to do anything I wasn't 100% in for, so I'm content with my decision," he wrote on New Year's Eve.

"I'm so grateful to have been able to live out my dream and till this day I have nothing but gratitude and happiness when I look back at what was.

"I can't thank you enough whether I came through your system or played for your club, the values and lessons I've received from all of you has shaped me into who I am today.

"I can't wait to see what life has in store for me."

Allan was one of 12 players to depart the Dragons at the end of 2025.