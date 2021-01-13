Former Broncos winger David Mead is returning to the club on a one-year deal.

Brisbane confirmed the signing of the 32-year old in a statement on the club website on Wednesday afternoon.

Broncos Coach Kevin Walters said Mead would provide valuable experience to his team.

“David has really good experience, both here and overseas. He’s played international football,” Walters told broncos.com.au.

“We feel we’ve got a lot of good, young players coming through and David is one of those players who can help nurture their training habits, their playing habits.

“He’s a very experienced player and we’re very happy to have him on board.”

Mead has played 159 NRL games for the Gold Coast Titans and Broncos from 2009-2017.

He has spent the last three seasons with the Catalans Dragons.