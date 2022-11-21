Former North Queensland and New Zealand playmaker Daejarn Asi has landed an NRL lifeline with the Parramatta Eels from 2023.

Asi was culled by the Warriors at the conclusion of last season after just eight matches with the Auckland-based club, who he joined mid-way through their 2022 campaign from the Cowboys through an immediate switch.

Asi, 22, made his NRL debut with North Queensland in 2020 and had hoped to secure greater opportunities at senior level with the Warriors.

However, due to their deep halves stocks, the Warriors found little room to accommodate Asi, who was not offered a new deal for next season.

First reported yesterday, the Parramatta Eels have now confirmed that Asi will join the club in 2023.

The signing comes amid an off-season of change for the Eels, who have bid farewell to Oregon Kaufusi (Cronulla Sharks), Reed Mahoney (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Tom Opacic (Hull Kingston Rovers), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Hayze Perham (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) and Ray Stone (The Dolphins) ahead of the new year.

Parramatta is also bracing for a decision from star five-eighth Dylan Brown and halfback Mitchell Moses, who are both eligible to sign with a rival club for 2024.

The acquisition of Asi is some insurance for a potential Brown departure, with the young half able to play in the number six jumper or in the centres.

The Eels have not confirmed the duration of Asi'a contract at this stage, however, it's understood he will commence pre-season training with the club immediately.