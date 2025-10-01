After an incredible career in rugby union, which saw him coach the Wallabies, Michael Cheika has landed a job with a major NRL team as he hopes to become a head coach of the 13-man code in the near future.\n\nThe coach of the Lebanon national team since 2020, Cheika boasts an impressive resume that has seen him coach Argentina, Australia, Leicester Tigers, NSW Waratahs, and Stade Français in the 15-man code.\n\nPlotting his next coaching move after finishing up with Leicester, he has now officially joined the Sydney Roosters as the club's coaching specialist, forwards coach, where he will work under Trent Robinson.\n\n“Michael and I have had a strong relationship for many years, and I've always admired the way he leads and challenges athletes," Roosters coach Trent Robinson said.\n\n"His experience in rugby brings a different perspective that will inspire and test our players and coaches.\n\n“To have someone of his calibre join our program is exciting, and I'm looking forward to getting started."\n\n[caption id="attachment_124935" align="alignnone" width="594"] LEIGH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Michael Cheika, Head Coach of Lebanon and Mitchell Moses of Lebanon make their way off following the warm ups ahead of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Pool C match between Lebanon and Ireland at Leigh Sports Village on October 23, 2022 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger\/Getty Images for RLWC)[\/caption]\n\nPreviously working with Robinson as a consultant, Cheika was linked with the Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels head coaching roles before it was handed to Justin Holbrook and Jason Ryles - two individuals who also worked at the Roosters as assistant coaches.\n\n“Michael is a proven leader with a deep understanding of high-performance environments," Roosters Director of Football Mitchell Aubusson added.\n\n"He has a unique ability to connect with athletes and bring the best out of them.\n\n"We're excited about the impact he will have, not only with our NRL forwards but also across our pathways as players and coaches continue their development."